15-year-old Lilly is 'very kind & caring' and wants to be a wildlife veterinarian

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 15-year-old Lilly, who is "very kind and caring," according to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

According to MARE, her kindness doesn't stop at humans – it also extends to animals and wildlife.

When she grows up, she said she wants to be a wildlife veterinarian.

MARE said that in school, her favorite subjects are math and writing, and after school, she likes hanging out with friends, baking, playing video games and more.

“She is very sweet and caring,” says one of her close adults. “She can be opinionated, which leads her to be a good advocate for herself and others. She cares deeply for others and animals, she is very funny and loves to have fun.”

Lilly would do well with a mom, mom and dad, or two moms who can give her the attention she thrives on. Her new family needs to make sure Lilly gets the services that will help her function at her best. Lilly would do best in a structured home with a consistent routine. Lilly also would thrive as the youngest or only child in her new forever family. She will need a family that is willing to let her maintain relationships that are important to her. Finally, Lilly needs a family who will be open to letting her explore who she is and support her no matter what.

For more information on Lilly, visit the MARE website, and view a list of waiting children there. You can see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.