15-year-old Lilly loves wildlife and wants to be a veterinarian

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 15-year-old Lilly, who loves being in the water and swimming.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Lilly also has a love of wildlife and wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up.

Lilly also said her dream destination is Florida so she can visit Disney World, and she wants to be able to spend time at the movies with her future forever family.

“Lilly has a kind heart and loves to snuggle,” says one of her close adults. “Lilly enjoys going places with the family and watching movies together. Lilly deserves and requires a loving home. She has been through a lot and just wants to be loved. She describes herself as funny, loving, silly and outgoing.”

Lilly would do well with two parents who can give her the attention she thrives on. Her new parents need to make sure Lilly gets the services that will help her function at her best. Lilly would do best in a structured home with a consistent routine. Lilly also would best as the youngest or only child in her new forever family. Finally, Lilly needs a family who will be open to letting her explore who she is and support her no matter what.

You can learn more about Lilly on the MARE website and view a list of waiting children there. You can see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.

