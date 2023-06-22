15-year-old Lily dreams of finding her forever family, becoming a travel nurse

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 15-year-old Liliana, who goes by Lily. One of her biggest wishes is to have a family.

The Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) said Lily takes pride in her strength and resilience, and Lily said she's proud of "the fact that I'm still pushing through."

On the weekends, MARE said Lily loves going to community events, volunteering, going out to eat, watching TV and spending time with her pets.

She loves going to school and does well academically, and world history is her favorite subject. MARE said she also goes to art class, plays volleyball, kickball, and does pottery.

When she gets older, Lily said she wants to become a travel nurse so she can travel the world.

According to an adult who knows her best, “Lily is very shy upon meeting others. Lily is a very down-to-earth, interested and driven girl who has many goals and who is a very smart. She can do wonders with a proper routine and someone to believe in her.”

Lily will need an adoptive family who is understanding and patient with her transition into the home. Lily would thrive in a forever family who can provide guidance and plenty of attention. Her new family needs to seek out any support services that would be beneficial to her success. Lily also needs a family who will be open to letting her explore who she is and support her no matter what. Her new family must be open to letting Lily maintain her sibling relationships.

You can find more about Lily on the MARE website, and view a list of waiting children there. See more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.