15-year-old Robert is an outgoing, determined, energetic & friendly child

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 15-year-old Robert, who is described as "a pleasure to be around."

Robert is an outgoing, determined, energetic and friendly child who communicates well and loves being active and engaged.

“Robert loves being outside playing sports or riding his bike,” says one of his close acquaintances. “He enjoys playing games, watching sports and playing video games.” He also likes playing basketball and football, especially with his friends.

“Robert is an excellent communicator and is a pleasure to be around,” says a person close to him. “Robert also is kind and loving.”

Robert would do well with a single female parent, two female parents or a mom and dad. His new parent or parents should be knowledgeable of the impact of trauma on a child. Robert’s new parent or parents must be fierce advocates for the services that will help him thrive. Robert would do best as the only child in his new forever family. Finally, since Robert has a strong bond with his older sister Areonna, his new family must be willing to let him continue that relationship.

For more information on Robert, click here and see a list of waiting children on the Grant Me Hope website. You can see more of our Grant Me Hope stories here.

