15-year-old Sarenity loves dancing & wants to be a social worker when she grows up

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 15-year-old Sarenity, who loves dancing and spending time with loved ones.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), Sarenity also loves watching TV and going shopping on weekends, and when she's hanging out with her friends, she loves to play pranks and dance.

When she grows up, Sarenity said she wants to be a social worker, "because a lot of kids out here don't have really good social workers that understand them and care about them and I want to be that person."

“Sarenity is an outgoing teenager who loves to listen to music and dance,” says an adult close to her. “Sarenity is very intelligent and articulate with her words.”

Sarenity will need a family who is patient and understanding as she is hesitant with her adoption plan. She would do best in a home with a single mom, single dad, or mom and dad who are experienced, and trauma informed. Sarenity would benefit from being the only child in the home. A home with dogs would be a bonus for Sarenity.

For more information about Sarenity, visit the MARE website and view a list of waiting children there. You can also see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.