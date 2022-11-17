15-year-old Savanna's favorite things include reading and writing

Our Grant Me Hope Child this week is 15-year-old Savanna, who loves reading and writing more than anything else.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Savanna will come home from school and immediately pull out a book, reading Harry Potter, Twilight, Lord of the Rings or any other fantasy novel.

If she's not reading, she's writing, according to MARE, and that's her favorite subject in school.

Her favorite things include tacos, the color pink and penguins, with her favorite holidays being Easter, Halloween, the Fourth of July, and obviously – her birthdya!

“I like to celebrate them with family dinners, picnics, games nights or matching PJ night,” Savanna said.

When she gets older, Savanna wants to be a social worker or a lawyer, and would love to visit Canada because of a library she wants to see there.

“Savanna is an outgoing child who thrives on attention,” says one of her close adults. “Savanna is giving. She offers things she has made herself but also offers her time.”

“Savanna is very excited about adoption,” says one of the adults who cares about her most. “She states that she wants to know what a real family is.”

Savanna would do best with one or two parents who are experienced and trauma-informed. Savanna needs a family who will be open to letting her explore who she is and support her no matter what. She also would do well in a home with pets.

For more information about Savanna, visit the MARE website. You can also view a list of waiting children on the website, and on our Grant Me Hope page.