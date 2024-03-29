15-year-old Sevonia dreams of being an author or being in the WNBA

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 15-year-old Sevonia, who wants to be an author when she grows up.

Sevonia told the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange "I like to make every moment matter and I like to make people laugh."

Sevonia also loves watching movies after school and hanging out on the weekends.

She also likes staying active by swimming, bowling, riding bikes, riding horses, playing soccer, volleyball and basketball.

"Faith is important to me because when I lost my mom, I got closer to God. I like basketball. Soccer. Volleyball. My dream goal is to be in the WNBA. My favorite player is Michael Jordan," Sevonia said.

She also enjoys quieter times by coloring, painting and making crafts, and she likes playing board games, especially Candyland. “She loves animals including dogs, cats, horses, ferrets and pretty much any animal she runs into!” says one of Sevonia’s close adults. Her favorite holidays include Easter and Christmas, and Sevonia likes celebrating them by making videos, laughing, talking and spending time with family. When she gets older, Sevonia wants to be a social worker who helps children. She dreams of traveling to Florida and California to do some exploring. Since making every moment matter is important to Sevonia, she hopes a forever family will savor time together talking, playing and taking pictures to preserve their memories. And she hopes they enjoy some of her favorite activities such as bowling, swimming, doing crafts and going out to eat.

Sevonia is described as a bubbly, outgoing and very energetic young lady. Adds an adult close to her,

“Sevonia likes to stick up for others and enjoys helping other people. She is open and a good communicator,” a close adult said. She also does well in school and loves reading.

A single female parent with a strong support network or two female parents would make a great fit for Sevonia. She would do best as the youngest child in her new forever family, and she would love to have sisters. Her new parent or parents should be experienced, trauma informed and able to make sure she gets the services that will benefit her now and into the future. A forever family must be willing to let Sevonia maintain her sibling relationships if she desires. Finally, Sevonia wants a family who has pets and says dogs and horses are her favorite

For more information on Sevonia, visit the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange website, and view a list of waiting children there. You can also view more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.