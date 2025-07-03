15-year-old Tavion loves math class, playing basketball and football

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 15-year-old Tavion, a ninth-grader who said his favorite subject in school is math, and he loves playing sports.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Tavion is trying to join the lacrosse team at school, and he loves playing basketball and football

"My friends describe me as nice, a cool person and not a mean person," Tavion said. "I want to be a police officer when I grow up, because I will just help people out."

MARE also said that Tavion likes working with his hands, playing video games, and building things with Legos.

According to one of his close adults, “Tavion is a very sweet and playful kid. He is very silly. He loves being outside and being active. He can be very helpful. Tavion is a lot of fun to be around. He has a huge heart and his smile and laugh lights up any room he’s in.”

Tavion would do best as the only or youngest child in his new forever family. His new parent or parents should be experienced and trauma informed. Tavion’s new family must make sure he receives the services he needs to function at his best now and into adulthood. Adds one of his close adults, “Tavion loves animals, especially dogs, and will do well with animals in the home.”

For more information on Tavion, visit the MARE website, and view a list of waiting children there.