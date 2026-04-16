16-year-old Cameron loves music and math, wants to play in New Orleans one day

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 16-year-old Cameron, who loves music and plays in his school's band.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Cameron has talked about wanting to perform in New Orleans one day, which is a goal that motivates him.

At school, Cameron has a strong interest in math, and outside of school, he's playing video games, helping around the house and spending time with his brother.

MARE said that Cameron tends to be quiet and reflective, but connects through shared experiences, consistency and humor.

"He is respectful, responsible, and willing to help when needed. The adults in his life see a young person who follows through and treats others with care," MARE said.

Family matters to Cameron. He values time together, especially during birthdays and Christmas, and he wants to stay connected to his siblings. When he thinks about the future, he has shared an interest in becoming a teacher and building a life where he can be independent and stable.

Cameron could do well with a single parent or a two-parent household. He may live comfortably in either a rural or urban setting. He would prefer a family with cultural similarities and needs support in maintaining his sibling relationships. A home that offers encouragement, consistency, and space for his interests will help him continue to grow.

To learn more about Cameron, visit the MARE website and view a list of waiting children there. You can see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.