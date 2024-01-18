16-year-old Carlos is looking for a family that loves sports & being active

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 16-year-old Carlos, who loves being active and playing sports.

“He loves to play basketball and any other competitive sport and has fun in those types of activities," one of his close adults said.

Carlos told the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange that he loves to do hands-on projects and finds pride in completing them, along with other activities.

He also loves going to the library, going to the movies, going to the mall and skating.

According to MARE, Carlos said he loves big cities and shopping, and would travel to New York or Las Vegas if he could go anywhere.

“Carlos wants nothing more than to have a family and feel like he belongs and is loved,” one of his close adults explains.

According to MARE, Carlos would also love a family that plays board games and plays sports, as he wants to be involved in sports.

“Carlos is a positive and optimistic kid who will do well in a positive, healthy and structured environment,” says a close adult. “Carlos is a very kind and caring young man, and he has worked hard and continues to work hard on bettering himself to create and obtain the future that he desires. He is very driven and motivated. He communicates and advocates for himself well.”

A family must be willing to adopt Cris and Carlos together. The boys would do best with two male parents or a mom and dad. Their new family must be fierce advocates for the services that will help the boys thrive. Their new parent or parents need to be patient, understanding, experienced and trauma informed. The family must be able to provide a structured home with a daily routine. The boys would do best as the only or youngest children in the family.

For more information on Carlos, visit the MARE website, and view a list of waiting children there. You can learn more on our Grant Me Hope page.

