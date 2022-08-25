16-year-old CeCe dreams of being a pediatrician, loves dancing & shopping

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 16-year-old Cecilia, who goes by CeCe. She loves dancing, shopping and going to the movies.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, CeCe wants to travel the four corners of the world.

“If I could visit one place on Earth, it would be all over the world, because I want to learn about all the cultures and food,” CeCe said.

According to MARE, she loves going to Olive Garden, and also enjoys reading "The Hunger Games" series.

On top of dancing and shopping, she loves playing card games like Uno and Apples to Apples. She'll be ready to clean up when it's over, too.

“I like to clean everything. I am a neat, organized and clean person," she said.

According to her one of her close adults, CeCe takes a philosophical view of life. “CeCe looks for the positive in situations dealing with her past,” says a close adult.

CeCe would do best with a single female parent, but two female parents or a mom and dad would be considered. Her new parent or parents should be experienced and trauma trained. In addition, CeCe would do best as the only child in her new forever family. If she isn’t the only child, she should be the youngest.

