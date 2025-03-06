16-year-old Destiny loves singing and wants to be a nurse when she grows up

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 16-year-old Destiny, who loves singing and wants to be a nurse when she grows up.

It's just the fact that it's helping people. And I really like helping people a lot, because, like, that's just who I am," Destiny said, according to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

According to MARE, she loves spending time outside, especially when the weather is nice, but spending time shopping or hanging out at the arcade when it's cold or rainy.

“Destiny is loving and caring, who enjoys giving and receiving words of affirmations,” says an adult close to her. “Destiny loves to sing and dance. She likes going on hikes, swimming, and going on adventures. She enjoys doing makeup, hair, baking, creative activities, and has a desire to learn about photography.”

Destiny would do best with a single female parent, two female parents, or a mom and dad who are experienced and trauma informed. She would thrive as the youngest child in a loving and supportive family, especially one that enjoys traveling and experiencing new things together. Destiny also prefers a family with pets and, most importantly, one that will accept and celebrate her for who she is. Destiny is ready to find her forever family, one that will travel, explore, and build lifelong memories with her. Could you be the one to share in her journey?

For more information about Destiny, visit the MARE website and view a list of waiting children there. You can also see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.

