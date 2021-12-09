16-year-old Devon is 'cool, caring, passionate' and loves animals

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope Child today is Devon, a 16-year-old who says his friends consider him, "cool, caring, passionate, nice, strong, and smart." Devon likes to hunt, fish, and play video games. He also enjoys being outdoors.

The Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, M.A.R.E. says animals rank high on Devon's lists of interests.

"I plan on being a zookeeper or something like that along those lines. I used to deal with horses, almost 16 of them, I used to ride them every day, groom them, take care of them, feed them, water them, pick up after them," says Devon.

He's hoping to find a forever family who will take him on park outings, and for hunting and fishing trips.

"Adoption to me is like giving a kid a second chance when they got taken out of their home, or something bad happened; it's giving them a second chance to have a better life," says Devon.

M.A.R.E. says Devon's forever mom and dad should be trauma-informed and should make sure he gets the important services he needs.

