16-year-old Edward loves playing board games, pottery and wants to be a chef

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 16-year-old Edward, who goes by Eddie. According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), Eddie loves playing games, and loves animals as well.

He said if he had three wishes, two would go into making him a millionaire, including having his own island for friends and family to visit.

The third wish? “Start my own Jurassic Park – a safe one.”

He dreams of becoming a YouTuber, a chef, or a sailor in the Navy, and he plays his favorite video game, "World of Warships."

MARE said Eddie is "extraordinary, exceptional and experienced at game-playing," but also loves spending his time outdoors and he used to hunt and fish.

“Eddie is a very bright and sweet child,” says a person close to him. “Eddie is a very open child who is easy to talk to in a calm and nice manner.” Eddie strives to keep things on an even keel and sometimes will keep to himself. He benefits from redirection and does best with structure.

MARE said Eddie will need a patient and supportive forever family who understands trauma and loss. His new parent or parents should have prior experience, and they must make sure Eddie gets the services he needs to function at his best now and into adulthood. Eddie would do best as the youngest child in his new forever family. He also prefers a family who has pets.

