16-year-old Elijah is 'smart, funny, and kind' and loves sports

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 16-year-old Elijah, who loves sports and spends his free time playing basketball, riding his bike, going on walks and talking about football and the NBA.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Elijah connects with others through shared activity and conversation.

If he could travel anywhere, Elijah said he would choose to attend an NBA game.

After school, Elijah balances his activity with downtime, playing video games and enjoying time outside.

"Elijah’s interests reflect both creativity and imagination. He enjoys Nerf games, Legos, and action figures. He likes card games and video games with friends. He also enjoys golf, tubing, car shows, and flea markets. Wolves are his favorite animal, and his favorite colors include red, white, black, gold, and silver. When it comes to food, he appreciates variety, especially Chinese and Mexican dishes, along with pizza and hot dogs," MARE said.

Elijah would do best in a home with experienced, trauma-informed parents who can provide patience, consistency, and advocacy. He would thrive as the only child in the home. A family with dogs would be a good fit, as he enjoys animals. It will also be important for his adoptive family to support safe and appropriate ongoing connections with people who are significant to him.

You can learn more about Elijah on the MARE website, and view a list of waiting children there. You can see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.