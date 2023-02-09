16-year-old Emma loves arts and crafts, dreams of owning her own studio

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 16-year-old Emma, who the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) said would be a natural to host a TV show about arts and crafts.

Emma is naturally creative and dreams of owning her own art studio when she gets older.

She also loves to listen to music, especially Imagine Dragons, watch mystery movies, and read horror and animal books.

While she loves animals, her favorite are owls.

“Emma is kind, caring and warm-hearted,” a close adult to Emma said. “She loves calling you to check how you're doing. Emma enjoys laughing and talking. She tends to make people around her feel happy, cared for and wants to help. She really does deserve a family.”

“Emma craves love and affection and would do well in a home that can provide her with the support, guidance, love and structure she deserves,” another close adult said.

MARE said Emma would do best with a single female parent or two female parents. She would benefit from being the only child in the home. Emma’s new forever family needs to make sure she gets the services she needs to function at her best. Finally, Emma prefers a family that has pets.

For more information about Emma, visit the MARE website, and you can view a list of waiting children there. You can also visit our Grant Me Hope page to learn more.