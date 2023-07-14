16-year-old Emma loves painting and wants a family with a pet

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 16-year-old Emma, who is in the 9th grade and is a creative young lady.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Emma is an artistic teen who loves to paint with both acrylics and watercolor pastels.

She loves to use bright colors in the spring and summer and darker colors in the fall and winter.

On top of painting, Emma likes to make things like birdhouses, and she also loves to cook and bake cakes.

Her plans after high school are to go to college and get a master's degree.

For more information on Emma, visit the MARE website and you can view a list of waiting children there. You can also see other features on our Grant Me Hope page.