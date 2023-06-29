16-year-old Izzy is looking for a family who wants to travel

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 16-year-old Izzy, who loves to swim, and go hunting, camping and fishing.

Izzy said her friends would describe her as smart, intelligent, nice and beautiful, and when she's with her friends, they like to hang out, talk, ride bikes and go shopping.

"When I grow up I want to work with kids and adults with special needs at the hospitals or schools or somewhere," Izzy said.

What's she looking for in a forever family? According to Izzy, she wants a home that's safe, nice and calm, and people who are aactive.

"I'm looking for a family that will do activities. I want to go travel, not on an airplane but just travel and maybe go for walks, nature walks. I want to travel to New York City and also I want to travel to Chicago," she said.

