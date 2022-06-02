16-year-old Kandlyn is a 'strong, vibrant young woman with a big heart'

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 16-year-old Kandlyn, who loves sports and games, and combined them to create her favorite activity called Jackpot Football.

Kandlyn's favorite sports are football and basketball, and she wants to attend sporting events with her future forever family.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Kandlyn also loves coloring and creating artwork, and wants to visit Los Angeles to meet famous people from her favorite show "Vampire Diaries."

“Kandlyn is a strong, vibrant young woman with a big heart. She likes to have friends and spend time with trusted adults.”

Kandlyn would do best with a parent or parents with experience and are trauma-informed. Her new forever needs to make sure Kandlyn gets the services she needs to thrive. Finally, Kandlyn prefers a family who has pets or is open to having them.

For more information about or to meet Kandyln, please call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 800-589-MARE(6273) or click the links.

