16-year-old Keaton wants to be an auto mechanic when he grows up

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 16-year-old Keaton, who loves playing video games and watching movies.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Keaton also loves working with his hands, which could come in handy because he wants to be a mechanic when he grows up.

He also loves Mexican food, playing Monopoly, listening to comedy and more.

“He enjoys going to youth group,” says one of Keaton’s close adults. “He loves doing artwork and often feels proud of that. He likes adult comedy and enjoys laughing.” Keaton sure would enjoy laughing along with the stories and memories he shares with his new forever family.

According to another one of his close adults, “Keaton is a very nice young man. He is a very in-tune individual. Keaton reports that he is caring, supportive and kind.”

Keaton would benefit from one or two parents who can provide structure, routine and consistency. His new forever family must be fierce advocates for the services he needs. Keaton’s new parent or parents should be experienced and trauma informed. He also can be placed in a family with or without other children.

