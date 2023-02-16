16-year-old Kevin loves playing sports and video games

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 16-year-old Kevin, who one adult said "any family would be blessed to have Kevin."

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Kevin has grown tremendously and loves playing video games and board games.

MARE said that Kevin also loves playing basketball, football and soccer, and dreams of owning his own computer one day.

When he grows up, he wants to be a police officer, and he wants to travel to New York.

Kevin is described as a caring and helpful young lad who appears quite shy when he first meets others.

“Look beyond this into his heart and you will not believe who you are working with,” says a person who is close to him. “He can be shy with some new people but does well once he knows that you'll be around.”

Kevin wants a single male parent, a single female parent or a mom and dad. His new parent or parents should be experienced and able to give him the one-on-one attention he needs to thrive.

They must be strong advocates for the services that will help Kevin function at his best, and they must be patient as Kevin adapts to his new environment. Kevin would do best in a forever family in which he’s the youngest child.

For more information about Kevin, you can visit the MARE website, and view a list of waiting children there. You can also see more on our Grant Me Hope page.