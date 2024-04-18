16-year-old Nevaeh is passionate and loves to read

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 16-year-old Nevaeh, who is a passionate and outspoken teenager, according to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

Nevaeh said that they loves to read, and would rather read and listen to music than play with toys or games.

Their favorite holiday is Halloween because "I like to scare people and then give them large-sized candy bars!”

If they had a genie, Nevaeh said that they would like to become a model and wants a family with a chihuahua.

“Nevaeh is passionate and outspoken,” says a close adult. “They are very creative and have shown the ability to demonstrate a lot of care for people they love. Nevaeh is smart and a good advocate for themself and others. Nevaeh is able to communicate their needs and seeks support when needed.”

Nevaeh would do best with one or two female parents who are experienced and trauma informed. Their new parent or parents should be patient and understanding as Nevaeh adapts to their new home. Their new family needs to make sure they receives any services that will help them function at their best. Nevaeh also needs a family who will be open to letting them explore who they are and support them no matter what.

For more information about Nevaeh, visit the MARE website and view a list of waiting children there. You can also learn more on our Grant Me Hope page.