16-year-old Piper is a creative girl who loves arts and crafts

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 16-year-old Piper, who is creative and loves making arts and crafts.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Piper loves drawing, but also loves to be active by hiking and playing volleyball.

On the weekends, MARE said you can find Piper cooking, playing with dogs, and going to church. She also loves baking after school.

“Piper is positive, bubbly, loving, caring, helpful and friendly,” says one of the adults who cares about her most. “Piper is focused on accomplishing her academic goals. She does well in school and her favorite subject is math.”

"My favorite thing about myself is my compassion and my empathy for other people. I want to be a nurse," Piper said.

Piper isn’t particular about the makeup of her forever family as long as there are two parents who care about her. Her new family needs to be patient, involved, loving and understanding as she transitions into their home. Her new parents need to be strong advocates for the services that will help Piper function at her best.

Piper gets along well with other children, but she would do best as the only child in the home. Finally, Piper prefers a family who has pets.

For more information about Piper, visit the MARE website, and view a list of waiting children there. You can also see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.