16-year-old Robert is outgoing, determined, energetic and friendly

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 16-year-old Robert, who is an outgoing, determined, energetic and friendly child.

The Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange said Robert communicates well with others and also loves being outdoors and playing different games.

“Robert loves being outside playing sports or riding his bike,” says one of his close acquaintances. “He enjoys playing games, watching sports and playing video games.”

His favorite sports to play include basketball and football, but he also loves trying and learning new things.

"One of his most admirable strengths is his desire to learn and try new things," someone close to him said.

Robert would do well with a single female parent, two female parents or a mom and a dad. Those parents should be knowledgeable of the impact of trauma on a child, and must be willing to let him continue his strong bond with his sister, Areonna.

For more information about Robert, visit the MARE page, and view a list of waiting children there. You can also see more on our Grant Me Hope page.

