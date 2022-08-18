16-year-old Taevon dreams of becoming an architect

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 16-year-old Taevon, who dreams of becoming an architect and is already practicing his skills using Legos.

Taevon also works with his architecture dream by drawing, which is one of the things he's most proud of.

On top of his dream, Taevon also skateboards, camps, rides his scooter, climbs on jungle gyms and takes care of animals. He enjoys watching TV and going to the movies.

His dream place to travel isn't too far. It's in Ohio, because as he said, “I just like going places and different parts of the world.”

If he had three wishes, he told the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange they would be to have magical powers, a house and a lot of money.

“Taevon’s strengths are that he is loving and can be very helpful,” says an adult close to him. Taevon makes lasting friendships and builds relationships with the adults he trusts. Even though he’s good at interacting with others, Taevon enjoys his own time and can entertain himself very well.

Taevon would do best with one or two parents who are able to give him one-on-one attention. In addition, his parent or parents should be experienced, trauma informed and strong advocates for the services that will benefit Taevon’s success. The family also must be patient as Taevon builds trust with them. Finally, the family must be willing to let Taevon maintain his relationship with his siblings.

