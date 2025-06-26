16-year-old Tyler loves science & brings 'energy & curiosity' to the things he does

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 16-year-old Tyler, who "energy, curiosity, and creativity into everything he does," according to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

According to MARE, being with Tyler feels like one big, exciting science experiment that comes with imagination, adventure and fun.

"I'm really good at checkers and chess, I'd like to be in a chess club someday," Tyler said. "I like puzzles. What I like to do with my friends is imagination. We pretend that we are fighting bad guys."

On top of his love for science, Tyler loves playing games and mac and cheese.

“Tyler is a jokester,” says one of the people who cares about him. “He loves to laugh and have fun. Tyler can be very silly and has lots of different interests. Tyler has an infectious smile and laugh. He thrives on one-on-one attention. Tyler enjoys engaging in imaginative play and enjoys the outdoors. He can be very friendly and loving.”

Tyler would do best with two experienced parents, so he gets the close supervision and one-on-one attention he requires. He also should be the only child in his new forever family. One of the people who knows him suggests that a family should be active and able to provide the consistency that helps Tyler excel. His new family must be strong advocates for the services that will benefit Tyler now and into adulthood.

