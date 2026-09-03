16-year-old Wyatt is a 'outgoing, friendly' teenager

On any given day, Wyatt is likely in motion, shifting from one thing to the next, talking through his thoughts, and finding ways to stay engaged with the people around him. He enjoys being around others and gravitates toward connection, whether that's spending time with friends, going out to dinner, or getting out of the house. He also appreciates time to unwind with video games or a movie after a busy day.

Wyatt is outgoing, friendly, and naturally social. He connects easily with others and is often described as polite and respectful in public. He has a compassionate side, especially when it comes to animals and the people he cares about, and he places a lot of value on his relationships with family.

At home, Wyatt has a high level of energy and is often on the move, fidgeting, talking, or shifting between activities. In contrast, at school he may become quieter or shut down, though he can still struggle with focus and staying seated. When he feels frustrated, he can have difficulty managing his emotions and may experience strong reactions. He benefits from adults who can remain patient, provide clear guidance, and support him through those moments in a calm and consistent way.

Wyatt enjoys outings and experiences that allow him to get out of the house, such as going on drives or trying something new. He has also expressed interest in activities like theatre or choir, which could offer a positive outlet for his energy and creativity. He has shared that visiting relatives is especially important to him, highlighting that maintaining these connections will be essential.

Wyatt would do best with a family that brings patience, structure, and a willingness to provide ongoing emotional support. He needs caregivers who can hold him accountable in an empathetic way while helping him build skills to manage frustration. A home with two experienced parents is recommended, and he would do best as the only child. Pets would be a positive addition to his environment. It is also important that his family allows him the freedom to make his own religious decisions and supports him as he continues to navigate his feelings about adoption.

Wyatt is a caring and energetic young person who is still learning how to manage his emotions and find balance. With consistent support and a committed family, he has the ability to build strong relationships and continue moving forward in a positive direction.

You can learn more about Wyatt here, and see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page

