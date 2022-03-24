17-year-old Dylan is sweet, friendly, fun and always happy

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 17-year-old Dylan, who is described as one of the happiest people ever.

Dylan, though a boy of only a few words, is sweet, friendly, fun and always happy, according to people who know him.

He loves staying busy, being outside and playing hide-and-seek. When he's inside, he's playing with cars, trains and building things with toys. He loves coloring and anything to do with Elmo.

“Dylan is full of energy. He is kind and fun. He likes to laugh and play. He enjoys visiting with the people he knows. Dylan can light up any room and he always makes me smile!" a person who knows Dylan said.

He loves to eat tacos, pizza and burgers, and his favorite animals are dogs. Once he finds his forever family, Dylan wants to keep playing, as well as add camping and going places together.

Dylan would do best in a two-parent home; however, a single parent with a strong support network would be considered. Dylan also would do best as the only child in the home.

Dylan’s new forever family must be loving and patient as he adapts to them and his new home. His forever family must ensure that Dylan receives the services he needs to thrive. Most importantly, his family must help him maintain a relationship with his brother.

Visit the MARE website for more information about Dylan , contact the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at 800-589-6273. You can also see more children on our Grant Me Hope page.