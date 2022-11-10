17-year-old Jeremiah loves being active and outdoors

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 17-year-old Jeremiah, who loves playing games and being outdoors.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, you'll often see Jeremiah going swimming, playing basketball, dodgeball or kickball, but basketball is his favorite sport.

An adult close to Jeremiah said he is also an outgoing and caring young man who is task-oriented.

“Jeremiah is a bubbly, energetic and kind young man who’s respectful of others. Jeremiah will make you laugh! He loves joking around with others," someone close to him said.

According to MARE, Jeremiah would do well with a forever family who loves having an active and amazing young man.

MARE said Jeremiah will benefit from having siblings, and he benefits from guidance and redirection at times.

His new family must be fierce advocates for the services Jeremiah requires. A family with pets would be a big plus because Jeremiah loves animals.

For more information about Jeremiah, you can visit the MARE site, and view a list of waiting children there, or on the Grant Me Hope page.