17-year-old River is a creative teen who wants to be a CNA when he grows up

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 17-year-old River, who loves writing and poetry and is a craft teen who also enjoys drawing, painting and scrapbooking.

"Literature is one of my big things," River said to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

When he grows up, he wants to be a CNA and work in home care or hospice.

"I want to work in home care or hospice. I want to help people on an actually deep level," he said.

“He has begun to explore new drawing genres and appears excited to expand on his way of expressing himself,” says one of River’s close adults.

According to MARE, River will often break out in song or dance, or re-enact a movie or cartoon series.

“River is creative, spontaneous and fun to be around,” says a close adult. “River loves giving and receiving affection to demonstrate love and appreciation. He has a bubbly personality that can bring happiness to others around him. River is loyal, sincere and caring. River will do anything to help the people he cares for.”

River’s new forever family should be patient, understanding and supportive as he transitions into the home. His new parent or parents should be experienced and trauma-informed. River also needs a family who will be open to letting him explore who he is and support him no matter what. His family must make sure River receives any services that will help him thrive.

