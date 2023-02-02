17-year-old Tyler loves animals, dreams of becoming a zoologist one day

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 17-year-old Tyler, who wants to become a zoologist one day.

It makes sense, as Tyler said he loves animals of all sizes and types, but his favorite is the big, fluffy dogs.

If studying animals as a zoologist doesn't work out, Tyler said his backup option is becoming an animal trainer.

Animals also play into his dream destinations. He either wants to go to Sea World or visit a zoo to "see all the animals."

He's also really passionate about Legos and spends his time building them after school and on weekends.

“Tyler is a friendly and outgoing boy with a nice smile and a pleasant personality,” says a person close to him. “He has a strong sense of humor. Tyler is a wonderful young man; he knows the right family is out there for him and although he is getting older, he still dreams of a forever family.”

Tyler would benefit from having a two-parent forever family, but a single parent could be considered. He needs a parent or parents who are experienced and trauma-informed.

Tyler would do best as the youngest or only child in his new forever family. He requires a family dedicated to making sure he receives the services that will help him function at his best. Tyler loves animals and wishes for a family who has a dog.

For more information about Tyler, visit the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange website, and view a list of waiting children there, or on our Grant Me Hope page.