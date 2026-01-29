Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 16-year-old Zack, who wants to grow up and be a nurse.

Learn more about Zack below

17-year-old Zack hopes to become a nurse one day

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Zack would have great bedside manner, and a close adult says he is a "very friendly young man who loves to laugh and cares deeply about others."

MARE said that Zack loves having fun, playing with remote control cars and playing video and board games.

“Zack is very outgoing and personable,” says one of his close adults. “He enjoys talking and sharing his story with others. He is very friendly, creative and enjoys spending quality time with his friends and family. Zack is very kind-hearted and wants to please. He wants to be helpful and responds strongly to positive reinforcement and praise. Zack is a sweet and funny kid who is great with younger kids and animals.”

A forever family for Zack must be strong advocates for any services he will need to thrive. He would do best with a mom and dad who are able to provide the structure and routine that help Zack be at his best. Zack also would do best as the only child in his new forever family. In addition, patient and experienced parents who can help motivate and encourage Zack would be best for him. Zack loves animals and prefers a family who has pets. Finally, his new family must be open to letting Zack maintain his sibling relationships.

For more information, visit the MARE website, and view a list of waiting children there.