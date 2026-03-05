(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 7-year-old Jerry, a very active boy who loves playing all of the time.

Watch our report below

7-year-old Jerry has a smile that comes easily, spreads joy quickly

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), Jerry also loves to cook, and will make sausage, toast and bacon, and play cook with anything he can get his hands on.

His favorite animals, according to MARE, are mice, hamsters, dogs, cats and even giraffes.

MARE also said that Jerry's smile "comes easily," and that "his joy is quick to spread to the people around him."

At school, Jerry wants to be there and enjoys the adults he knows, but busy or demanding moments can feel overwhelming. When that happens, he may try to avoid tasks by running, hiding, or refusing to participate. He is interested in playing with other children, though navigating social play can be difficult without support. At home, his behavior is more settled, especially when he has clear access to activities that meet his needs. Without that structure, he may explore or get into things out of curiosity rather than defiance.

Jerry thrives on movement, creativity, and sensory-rich experiences. He enjoys being outdoors—riding bikes, playing at the park, walking through the neighborhood or the woods, and spending time at the beach. Water is a favorite, whether he’s swimming, splashing at a water table, or playing in the sink or bath. Inside, he likes building with blocks, drawing, playing with playdough, and engaging in imaginative play with action figures, cars, and play food. He also enjoys dancing, swinging, bouncing, and spinning, and he regularly uses an aerial swing and foam mat at home. Trips to the trampoline park are a highlight of his week and help him burn energy in positive ways.

Jerry would do best with experienced parents who have patience, time, and a strong understanding of how to support a child with sensory and emotional regulation needs. He benefits from calm redirection, thoughtful de-escalation, and adults who can read his cues and advocate for him at school and in therapeutic settings. A two-parent home would be ideal, and he could do well with or without other children. A family with shared cultural similarities may help him feel grounded and understood. Jerry has a strong capacity for affection, creativity, and connection, and with the right support, he continues to grow in confidence and engagement with the world around him.

To learn more about Jerry, visit the MARE website, and see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.

