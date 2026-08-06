7-year-old Jerry is 'the sweetest thing in the world,' brings joy to every room

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child is 7-year-old Jerry, who loves playing all the time, reading and building things with blocks.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Jerry brings warmth into the spaces he shares with others, and smiles easily.

"Jerry would like a family that is very active and wouldn't mind spending time with him, including him in the household chores. Somebody that might take him fishing or on a boat. He gets along best with the older siblings in the house. A dad or a mom or both or multiple parents of any type would be great," a close adult said. He's the sweetest thing in the world. Jerry is always happy. He can find joy in anything."

Jerry would do best with experienced parents who have patience, time, and a strong understanding of how to support a child with sensory and emotional regulation needs. He benefits from calm redirection, thoughtful de-escalation, and adults who can read his cues and advocate for him at school and in therapeutic settings. A two-parent home would be ideal, and he could do well with or without other children. A family with shared cultural similarities may help him feel grounded and understood. Jerry has a strong capacity for affection, creativity, and connection, and with the right support, he continues to grow in confidence and engagement with the world around him.

To learn more about Jerry, visit the MARE website and you can also view a list of waiting children there. You can see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.