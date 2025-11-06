7-year-old Marcell brings a spark of curiosity everywhere he goes

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 7-year-old Marcell, who brings a spark of curiosity everywhere he goes.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Marcel is the happiest when he feels connected, and loves being around people he trusts, especially his sister.

He's often pitching in to help chores, and he also loves spending time outside riding his bike or takin walks.

According to MARE, he has a warm, affectionate side that comes through when he asks for hugs.

Marcell and his sister, Kailani, are searching for a forever family who will encourage their curiosity and help them build on their strengths. They would thrive in a home with an experienced mom and dad or two moms. They get along with others and would do well in a home with other children, though Marcell has indicated he would prefer a home where he and Kailani are the only kids. Pets would be an added bonus! They would benefit from a family who shares their cultural background or is committed to helping them celebrate and explore it. A family with experience in supporting kids with big feelings will be important, as will a home willing to connect them to services that can help them succeed. More than anything, Marcell hopes for a family who will celebrate his imagination, encourage his curiosity, and be patient with him as he figures out how to navigate the world. He dreams of belonging somewhere he can feel safe being himself—a bright, adventurous boy who wants to be a good helper, a loyal brother, and maybe even a policeman when he grows up.

For more information on Marcel, visit the MARE website. You can also see a list of waiting children there, and more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.