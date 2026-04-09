7-year-old Marcell brings energy and curiosity everywhere he goes

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 7-year-old Marcell, who brings curiosity everywhere he goes.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Marcell feels happiest when he's connected, and he loves being around people he trusts, especially his sister.

At home, MARE said he loves helping with chores, and spending time outside taking walks or riding his bike.

"Marcell loves being a good helper,” says an adult close to him. “He loves to help around the home.”

Marcell and his sister, Kailani, are searching for a forever family who will encourage their curiosity and help them build on their strengths. They would thrive in a home with an experienced mom and dad or two moms. They get along with others and would do well in a home with other children, though Marcell has indicated he would prefer a home where he and Kailani are the only kids. Pets would be an added bonus! They would benefit from a family who shares their cultural background or is committed to helping them celebrate and explore it.

A family with experience in supporting kids with big feelings will be important, as will a home willing to connect them to services that can help them succeed. More than anything, Marcell hopes for a family who will celebrate his imagination, encourage his curiosity, and be patient with him as he figures out how to navigate the world. He dreams of belonging somewhere he can feel safe being himself—a bright, adventurous boy who wants to be a good helper, a loyal brother, and maybe even a policeman when he grows up.