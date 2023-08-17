8-year-old Daniel loves reading, video games & wants to be a police officer

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 8-year-old Daniel, who loves to read, play video games, and wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

The Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange said Daniel is incredibly friendly and has one of the world's biggest smiles.

Daniel said he's also good at singing and dancing, and he loves having fun.

MARE said Daniel takes pride in "being a good person."

“Daniel is a very sweet, kind and loving child who has the willpower to forgive and give people second chances. He is persistent in reaching his desires and goals. He is strong-willed and has an excellent memory. Daniel loves to please others and is overall a happy, pleasant child to be around!" a close adult said.

Daniel would do well with a parent or parents who are patient, caring, understanding and experienced. His new family must make sure Daniel receives the support services he needs. Daniel can do well with other children regardless of age. Finally, his family must be open to letting Daniel maintain his relationship with his brother.

For more information on Daniel, visit the MARE websiteand view a list of waiting children there, or on our Grant Me Hope page.

