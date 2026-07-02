Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 8-year-old Dylan, who is a bright, imaginative young boy who loves sharing things with the people around him.

Learn more about Dylan below

8-year-old Dylan is a 'bright, imaginative young boy'

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, being active is important to Dylan, and he loves going outside to play with toys, ride his bike or throw a ball.

At home, Dylan is often cleaning up his toys and making his bed, and he loves meals that are familiar and comforting, like pizza and chicken.

People who know Dylan describe him as helpful, outgoing, and smart. He can be quiet when meeting someone new, but he becomes talkative and social once he feels comfortable. He has a warm smile and often looks for ways to make others laugh. At school, he enjoys learning and takes pride in finishing his work.

Dylan has faced some challenges recently and needs a family who can provide steady guidance, consistent structure, and patient support. He responds well when he has a clear schedule and visual reminders for his day. A family with experience supporting children who have been through hard experiences would be a strong match for him. He could thrive in a home with one or two parents, and he could do well either as an only child or with siblings. He also benefits from caregivers who can help him maintain connections with important people in his life, including siblings.

With a committed family by his side, Dylan has the foundation to continue growing his strengths, his curiosity, his sense of humor, his creativity, and his desire to learn and explore the world around him.

To learn more about Dylan and adopt him, visit the MARE website. You can view a list of waiting children there, and see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.