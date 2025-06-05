8-year-old Liam is an 'incredibly sweet' kid who 'loves big'

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 8-year-old Liam, who is a very social kid and very playful.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Liam "loves big, feels big" and is very empathetic in his interactions with other people.

MARE said that Liam loves playing outside, jumping, swinging and catching balls.

When given the chance, he also loves watching TV, especially Baby Shark's Big Show and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.

“Liam has been observed to usually being happy and smiling,” says one of his close adults. “Liam is goofy and fun and has the best smile! He’s learned and grown so much in the past two years! Liam loves to play outside on the trampoline and ride his scooter.”

Liam would do best with two parents, but a single parent with a strong support system would be considered. His new family must be fierce advocates for the services he needs to flourish. He could benefit from parents who are experienced. His new family must be able to provide Liam with the guidance and attention he requires. They also need to be open to letting him maintain his sibling relationships. Liam loves animals and would like a home with pets.

For more information about how to adopt Liam, visit the MARE website and view a list of waiting children there. You can see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.

