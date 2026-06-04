9-year-old Chance 'approaches each day with enthusiasm,' loves being outdoors

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 9-year-old Chance, who the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange says "approaches each day with enthusiasm."

According to MARE, Chance loves pizza, and after school, he loves playing video games. On the weekends, he loves trips that get him out into the world.

"Chance thrives on movement and activity. He enjoys riding his bike without training wheels, kicking a ball, playing kickball or soccer, swinging, and spending time outdoors," MARE said. "He has a strong memory, particularly for visual details, and can recall routes and locations once he has spent time learning them. He is inquisitive and asks thoughtful questions about how things work, from animals to everyday objects. His interest in keys and locks is part of that curiosity and requires attentive supervision to ensure safety."

He would do best with experienced, active parents who can provide supervision, emotional consistency, and a long-term commitment. A home with pets, an urban setting, and a role as the only or youngest child would likely suit him well. More than anything, Chance wants a family who will keep him safe, stay dedicated to him, and grow with him over time.

To learn more about Chance, visit the MARE site and view a list of waiting children there. You can see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.