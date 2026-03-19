Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 9-year-old Chance, who is an energetic, curious boy, according to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

See Chance's full story in the video below

9-year-old Chance is an energetic, curious child who thrives with activity

MARE said that Chance approaches each day with enthusiasm, and loves playing video games after school and taking trips that get him exploring on the weekend.

He also thrives on movement and activity, playing kickball or soccer, riding his bike and more.

At home and school, Chance does best with predictable routines, clear expectations, and healthy boundaries. He responds well to structure and consistency. When he feels rushed, he can become frustrated, but with time to process and explanations broken down in a way that makes sense to him, he is capable and engaged. He enjoys jokes, seeks affection, and values connection with adults he trusts.

Chance dreams about the future in concrete ways. He talks about becoming a police officer and imagines using his energy to help others. With a forever family, he wants to take care of the people he loves. He would do best with experienced, active parents who can provide supervision, emotional consistency, and a long-term commitment. A home with pets, an urban setting, and a role as the only or youngest child would likely suit him well. More than anything, Chance wants a family who will keep him safe, stay dedicated to him, and grow with him over time.

To learn more about Chance, visit the MARE website, and you can see other stories on our Grant Me Hope page.

