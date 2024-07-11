9-year-old Daniel 'has the world's biggest smiles' & wants to compete on America's Got Talent

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 9-year-old Daniel, who "has the world's biggest smiles and he love people dearly," according to one of his close adults.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Daniel gets excited about the world and learning new experiences.

MARE said he is an amazing singer and wants to be on "America's Got Talent" one day, and he also has won many awards for soccer. He loves playing soccer after school and also running.

One day, Daniel said he hopes to become a firefighter and wants to travel the world. The place he wants to go most is Africa and Japan to experience their customs and festivals.

“Daniel is a very sweet, kind and loving child who has the willpower to forgive and give people second chances. He is persistent in reaching his desires and goals. He is strong-willed and has an excellent memory. Daniel loves to please others and is overall a happy, pleasant child to be around!" a close adult said.

Daniel would do well with a parent or parents who are patient, caring, understanding and experienced. His new family must make sure Daniel receives the support services he needs. Daniel would do best as the youngest child in the home. “Daniel will benefit from a home with pets such as dogs and cats,” says a close adult. Finally, his family must be open to letting Daniel maintain his relationship with his brother.

