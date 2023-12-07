9-year-old Daniel loves to sing, play soccer and wants to travel the world

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 9-year-old Daniel who is excited about the world and learning new experiences.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Daniel loves playing soccer, running, going for walks and going to the park.

An adult close to him said, "Daniel is an adorable child to be around! He has the world’s biggest smiles, and he loves people dearly. Daniel can warm up your heart with just his smile."

Daniels is curious, loves music, sports and family.

When asked what he takes the most pride in, he said, “being a good person.”

"Daniel is a very sweet, kind and loving child who has the willpower to forgive and give people second chances. He is persistent in reaching his desires and goals. He is strong-willed and has an excellent memory. Daniel loves to please others and is overall a happy, pleasant child to be around!" a close adult said.

MARE said Daniel needs a parent or parents who are patient, caring, understanding and experienced. He should be with a family that will ensure Daniel receives the support services he needs.

“Daniel will benefit from a home with pets such as dogs and cats,” says a close adult.

His family must also be open to allowing Daniel maintain his relationship with his brother.

For more information, visit the MARE site or you can visit our Grant Me Hope page.

