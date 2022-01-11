9-year-old Oscar is a bundle of energy who loves to fix things

(WXYZ) — Our "Grant Me Hope" child this week is Oscar, a 9-year-old bundle of energy who enjoys ridinig bikes, wrestling, playing dodgeball, football, and riding his skateboard.

When he grows up, Oscar wants to be a mechanic.

"I want to be a fixer. I like to fix things," Oscar said.

A person close to him tells the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (M.A.R.E.) that Oscar has a "good sense of humor" and a "sweet personality."

Another person close to Oscar told M.A.R.E. he "loves to stand up for justice, looks out for the little guy and wants things to be fair."

M.A.R.E. says Oscar's new "forever family" members should help Oscar nourish the sibling relationships. Additionally, they need to be strong advocates for the services that will help Oscar grow.

If you'd like to learn more about adopting Oscar please call The Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800) 589-6273.

More on Oscar here

More on children up for adoption from M.A.R.E. here

You can find more stories at wxyz.com/grantmehope