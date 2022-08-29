9-year-old Oscar is a 'sweetheart' who 'stands up for justice'

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 9-year-old Oscar, who loves playing sports and loves being outside.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Oscar is an energetic and athletic boy who loves going swimming and walks in the park, as well as riding bikes, playing basketball and jumping on the trampoline.

Even when it's cold outside, you'll catch Oscar outside sledding and spending time in the snow.

His favorite foods are chicken and macaroni, and his favorite color is red. You'll see him using red when he's doing arts and crafts.

“I am a good boy who is loving and sweet," Oscar said.

“Oscar is such a sweetheart,” says one of the adults close to him. “He loves to stand up for justice, looks out for the little guy and wants things to be fair. He desperately wants a family that he can be a part of. He needs a consistent and strict household.”

Oscar would do best as the only child in his new forever family, but it’s not mandatory. His new forever family must be strong advocates for the services that will help Oscar excel. They must be patient and willing to help Oscar feel safe in his new home. Finally, they must be open to letting Oscar maintain his sibling relationships.

For more information about Oscar, visit the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange website, and view a list of waiting children there, or on our Grant Me Hope page.