Grant Me Hope: 7-year-old Katie & 5-year-old Riley

Our Grant Me Hope children this week are 7-year-old Katie and 5-year-old Riley, a brother and sister.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Katie attends first grade, while Riley is receiving ABA therapy every day.

MARE said that Katie loves people, loves being at school and meeting new friends. She also likes to learn about new things.

While Riley is not able to communicate verbally, he loves hugs and cuddles and is beginning to say some words. He also loves to sit and read books.

“Katie is cheerful, friendly, caring, and eager to try new things,” says an adult close to her.

According to an adult close to him, Riley is “cheerful, inquisitive and loving.”

Katie would do well in any two-parent home but consideration will be given to a single parent with a very strong support system. She would benefit from parents who are experienced with children, and trauma informed. Katie would do well with other children in the home. Katie needs a family who will be loving and supportive no matter what. It is important that Katie is adopted with her brother, as they share a close bond. Her parents should also allow her the opportunity to maintain important relationships to her.

Riley would do well in any two-parent home but consideration will be given to a single parent with a very strong support system. He would benefit from parents who are experienced with children, and trauma informed. His future parents will need to be strong advocates for the services that will help Riley reach his full potential. Riley would thrive as the youngest child in the home. Riley needs a family who will be loving and supportive no matter what. It is important that Riley is adopted with his sister, as they share a close bond.

For more information on both Katie and Riley, visit the MARE website, and view a list of waiting children there. You can also see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.