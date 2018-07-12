Grant Me Hope: Alvin is into hip-hop, hoops, history, and drawing

DETROIT (WXYZ) -

Shooting hoops is one of Alvin’s favorite activities. But music is probably the 15-year-old’s passion.

“My favorite artists are Drake [and] 21 Savage, and I like to write a little bit myself,” he said.

His song-writing is a hobby which probably helps with his school work – especially when it comes to reading.

“Social Studies is my favorite subject. I like to learn about subjects back in the day,” explained the rising junior in high school.

He also likes to read a lot. He brings a book with him everywhere he goes.

One of Alvin’s case workers said, “Alvin has a lot of love to give.”

“I’m looking for a family with a Mom and a Dad, an older brother and maybe a younger sister,” he explained.

He has been waiting in the Michigan foster care system to be adopted since February of 2010.

“He hasn’t really had someone invest time in him yet which is frustrating to him,” said one case worker.

As he is vocalizing that he is getting little bit older, he really just wants someone to come and hang out with him or go do family things -- play board games, go watch a basketball game, watch basketball on TV.”

“Being adopted is important to me because it gives kids that don’t have a family a family,” he said. “it gives them hope and an opportunity that they can be somewhere and belong somewhere.

“I’m an awesome child, and if you don’t adopt me, you’re missing out,” he said with a smile.

If you’re interested in adopting Alvin or learning more about the adoption or foster parent process in Michigan, please call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800)589-6273.

You can read more about Alvin HERE.

You can always help by sharing Alvin’s story on social media. Thank you!