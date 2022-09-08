Grant Me Hope: Darius is a kid with a huge imagination who loves 'Star Wars'

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 17-year-old Darius, who loves Star Wars and loves to use his imagination.

“If he could visit one place on earth, he would visit the home planet in the Star Wars movies!” says one of the adults close to Darius.

He's also a huge fan of animals, but especially likes dogs, cats and birds.

His favorite holiday? Christmas, obviously, so he can open more presents and hope for more Star Wars toys.

The Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange said his future forever family will love having Darius as much as he loves being in the home.

“He’s a very fun-loving kid and deserves a home that will recognize that,” says one of the people close to him.

Darius needs a committed forever family with two parents who can provide the one-on-one attention he needs to thrive. His new parents should be experienced and trauma trained. The adoptive family must be strong advocates for the services Darius needs to thrive. Darius also would do best as the youngest child in a home with one or two other children.

For more information about Darius, visit the MARE website, and view a list of waiting children on their website or on our Grant Me Hope page.