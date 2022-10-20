Ivy and Isyse are two sisters who love having fun and spending time together

Our Grant Me Hope children this week are 14-year-old Ivy and 16-year-old Isyse, sisters who love spending time together.

The Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) said Isyse loves getting on a playset and also getting on the swings, and one of her favorite things to do is listen to music and read to herself.

Although she's non-verbal. She is a very articulate young lady. She's able to communicate her wants and needs through iPad that we use and she's very adamant about expressing what she wants

“Isyse is fun, loving, sweet and affectionate,” says one of the caring adults she knows. “She is resilient and has made great progress.”

Ivy loves socializing with others and will also sing a few bars of a song, as she loves mimicking music with her own sounds.

“Ivy is sweet, social and affectionate,” says one of the people close to her. “She has made significant progress over the last two years. Overall, Ivy is well-behaved.”

MARE said that a forever family should be willing to adopt Isyse and Ivy together, and they would do best with two parents, and a forever family who can make sure they get the supervision, services and attention they require. Their family must be committed to them now and into the future.

You can find more information about Ivy and Isyse on the MARE website, and also view a list of waiting children there, or on our Grant Me Hope page.