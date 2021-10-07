Leeah, 10, is a 'ray of sunshine who lights up the room,' dreams of having mom, dad & sister

(WXYZ) — Our "Grant Me Hope" child today is Leeah, who's 10 years old and searching for a forever family.

Someone close to Leeah told the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (M.A.R.E) she's a "ray of sunshine who lights up the room with her smile and her laugh."

Another person said she's a "funny girl," who enjoys "getting silly," and she loves playing with other kids.

She enjoys attending school and says gym and computers are her favorite classes.

Leeah also loves animals, but she's particularly fond of dogs, especially German Shepherds. Checking out softball games on the weekend is a big plus for Leeah.

Her list of favorites doesn't end there:

"I like to play at the park, and I love to go swimming," says Leeah. "I love to pay at the water park. I love to run, play with friends. I love to play tag."

Leeah dreams of having a Mom and Dad and a sister.

M.A.R.E says Leeah would do best in a family with two patient parents who can give her the attention and supervision she needs, and who will make sure Leeah has access to important services that will help her.

Additionally, Leeah's new mom and dad should have previous experience as well as trauma training.

For more information on Leeah, click here. For more information about the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, click here.